GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.59, and it changed around -$0.28 or -4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. GDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.67, offering almost -228.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.98% since then. We note from GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.
GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information
Instantly GDS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.80% year-to-date, but still up 4.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) is 15.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).
GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) estimates and forecasts
GDS Holdings Limited ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.93 percent over the past six months and at a -3.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -126.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $362.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited ADR to make $368.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $343 million and $344.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.95%. GDS Holdings Limited ADR earnings are expected to increase by -11.57% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.51% per year for the next five years.