GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.59, and it changed around -$0.28 or -4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. GDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.67, offering almost -228.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.98% since then. We note from GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Instantly GDS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.80% year-to-date, but still up 4.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) is 15.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).