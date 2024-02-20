Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.73 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) were traded, and its beta was -0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.93, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $749.85M. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -11.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.97% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.83 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.19% year-to-date, but still up 5.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 45.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).