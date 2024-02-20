Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.73 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) were traded, and its beta was -0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.93, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $749.85M. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -11.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.97% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.83 million.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information
Instantly GOTU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.19% year-to-date, but still up 5.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 45.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -277.02% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.
GOTU Dividends
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.70% of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, and 32.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.61%. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock is held by 75 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 5.49 million shares worth $15.85 million.
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd, with 1.61% or 4.23 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $8.29 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $7.74 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.