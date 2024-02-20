Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OST)

In the last trading session, 2.82 million shares of the Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around $0.1 or 16.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.47M. OST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.37, offering almost -101.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.12% since then. We note from Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.40K.

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) trade information

Instantly OST has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.36% year-to-date, but still up 28.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) is -0.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13060.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).