Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OST)

In the last trading session, 2.82 million shares of the Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around $0.1 or 16.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.47M. OST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.37, offering almost -101.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.12% since then. We note from Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.40K.
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) trade information
Instantly OST has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.36% year-to-date, but still up 28.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) is -0.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13060.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
OST Dividends
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 11 and February 14.
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.18% of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd shares, and 0.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.90%. Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 25900.0 shares worth $21491.0.
Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.09% or 12765.0 shares worth $10592.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.