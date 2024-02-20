Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO)

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.56M. GEVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.06, offering almost -134.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.36% since then. We note from Gevo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.05 million.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.53% year-to-date, but still down -10.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 0.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).