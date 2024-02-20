Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO)

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.56M. GEVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.06, offering almost -134.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.36% since then. We note from Gevo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.05 million.
Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information
Instantly GEVO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.53% year-to-date, but still down -10.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 0.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).
Gevo Inc (GEVO) estimates and forecasts
Gevo Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.62 percent over the past six months and at a 21.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,370.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Gevo Inc to make $4.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $545k and $4.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 711.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.03%. Gevo Inc earnings are expected to increase by 23.89% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.
GEVO Dividends
Gevo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 07.
Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.36% of Gevo Inc shares, and 37.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.58%. Gevo Inc stock is held by 164 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.13% of the shares, which is about 28.79 million shares worth $43.76 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.78% or 13.71 million shares worth $20.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.3 million shares worth $10.87 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.87 million shares worth around $10.44 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.