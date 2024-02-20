Future Outlook And Sunpower Corp Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 12.23 million shares of the Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.62, and it changed around -$0.66 or -15.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $634.80M. SPWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.15, offering almost -401.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.31% since then. We note from Sunpower Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.51 million.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.05% year-to-date, but still up 1.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 23.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.49 day(s).