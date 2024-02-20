Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: LXRX)

In the last trading session, 6.89 million shares of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.18, and it changed around -$0.4 or -11.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $778.88M. LXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -19.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.07% since then. We note from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 107.84% year-to-date, but still up 33.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 144.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.35 day(s).