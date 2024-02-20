Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Cybin Inc Stocks (AMEX: CYBN)

In today’s recent session, 2.11 million shares of the Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.02 or 8.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.05M. CYBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.74, offering almost -105.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Cybin Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.00% year-to-date, but still up 2.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is -0.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).