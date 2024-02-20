Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YJ)

In the last trading session, 2.74 million shares of the Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around $0.29 or 46.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.72M. YJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.80, offering almost -537.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.66% since then. We note from Yunji Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.33K.
Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information
Instantly YJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 46.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 28.01% year-to-date, but still up 42.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ) is 32.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.14%.
YJ Dividends
Yunji Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 18 and March 22.
Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.41% of Yunji Inc ADR shares, and 2,021.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2,361.79%. Yunji Inc ADR stock is held by 9 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $89010.0.
Morgan Stanley, with 0.12% or 22670.0 shares worth $35818.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 4242.0 shares worth $8611.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.