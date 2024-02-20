Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT)

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.76M. VXRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.59, offering almost -32.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.83% since then. We note from Vaxart Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 108.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) is 50.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.34 day(s).