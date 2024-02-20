Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP)

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.89, and it changed around $2.01 or 8.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. TRUP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.21, offering almost -149.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.87% since then. We note from Trupanion Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 736.49K.
Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information
Instantly TRUP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.42% year-to-date, but still down -23.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) is -9.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.72 day(s).
Trupanion Inc (TRUP) estimates and forecasts
Trupanion Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.40 percent over the past six months and at a 53.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -106.11%.
TRUP Dividends
Trupanion Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.28% of Trupanion Inc shares, and 113.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 126.80%. Trupanion Inc stock is held by 298 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.45% of the shares, which is about 5.57 million shares worth $109.58 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.74% or 4.03 million shares worth $79.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.3 million shares worth $64.89 million, making up 7.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $67.74 million, which represents about 5.80% of the total shares outstanding.