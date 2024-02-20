Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP)

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.89, and it changed around $2.01 or 8.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. TRUP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.21, offering almost -149.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.87% since then. We note from Trupanion Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 736.49K.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Instantly TRUP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.42% year-to-date, but still down -23.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) is -9.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.72 day(s).