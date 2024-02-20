Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX)

In the last trading session, 7.81 million shares of the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.85, and it changed around $0.25 or 41.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.78M. TIRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.88, offering almost -827.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 119.05K.
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information
Instantly TIRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 41.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.19% year-to-date, but still up 36.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) is 51.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11190.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).
TIRX Dividends
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)'s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.00% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares, and 6.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.87%. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 26102.0 shares worth $35237.0.
UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 247.0 shares worth $333.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 301.0 shares worth $466.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.