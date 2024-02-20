Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX)

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.99, and it changed around -$2.39 or -4.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60B. SWTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.78, offering almost -7.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.99% since then. We note from SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Instantly SWTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.95% year-to-date, but still up 8.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) is 25.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.5 day(s).