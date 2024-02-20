Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX)

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.99, and it changed around -$2.39 or -4.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60B. SWTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.78, offering almost -7.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.99% since then. We note from SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information
Instantly SWTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.95% year-to-date, but still up 8.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) is 25.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.5 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) estimates and forecasts
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 78.90 percent over the past six months and at a 3.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -0.80% in the next quarter.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc to make $6.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -117.36%.
SWTX Dividends
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.87% of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares, and 107.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.25%. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 261 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.99% of the shares, which is about 9.38 million shares worth $245.9 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.83% or 4.9 million shares worth $128.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.63 million shares worth $74.04 million, making up 4.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $57.19 million, which represents about 3.24% of the total shares outstanding.