Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM)

In the last trading session, 5.2 million shares of the Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.52, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. RUM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -49.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.72% since then. We note from Rumble Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.53 million.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 67.48% year-to-date, but still down -4.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) is 116.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).