Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY)

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around -$0.08 or -4.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $789.48M. PSNY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.62, offering almost -232.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.92% since then. We note from Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.35% year-to-date, but still down -6.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -17.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.37 day(s).