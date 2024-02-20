Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK)

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.03 or -6.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.53M. OTLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.03, offering almost -351.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.56% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.62% year-to-date, but still up 9.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 26.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.22 day(s).