Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX)

In the last trading session, 44.01 million shares of the Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.95, and it changed around $3.45 or 36.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $741.91M. NNOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.69, offering almost -75.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.24% since then. We note from Nano X Imaging Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Instantly NNOX has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 103.30% year-to-date, but still up 120.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 125.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.19 day(s).