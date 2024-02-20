Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR)

In today’s recent session, 2.11 million shares of the Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.52, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. LAZR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.55, offering almost -318.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.06% since then. We note from Luminar Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.80 million.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.37% year-to-date, but still down -12.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 13.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.11 day(s).