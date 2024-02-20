Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA)

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around $0.15 or 17.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.90M. IVDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -82.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.12% since then. We note from Iveda Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.08K.

Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Instantly IVDA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 64.83% year-to-date, but still up 65.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) is 74.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16420.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).