Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX)

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.85, and it changed around $0.07 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.24B. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.93, offering almost -42.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.05% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.
ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information
Instantly IBRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.39% year-to-date, but still up 5.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 33.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.47 day(s).
ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 112.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $73k and $360k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -72.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -94.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.79%. ImmunityBio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.58% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.70% per year for the next five years.
IBRX Dividends
ImmunityBio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 03.