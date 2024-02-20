Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF)

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.43, and it changed around $0.36 or 4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $836.76M. HLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.78, offering almost -146.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.76% since then. We note from Herbalife Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Instantly HLF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.76% year-to-date, but still down -33.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) is -32.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.96 day(s).