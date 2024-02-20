Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO)

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $262.98M. EVGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.16, offering almost -221.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.98% since then. We note from EVgo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) is -4.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.68 day(s).