Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO)

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $262.98M. EVGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.16, offering almost -221.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.98% since then. We note from EVgo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.
EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information
Instantly EVGO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) is -4.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.68 day(s).
EVgo Inc (EVGO) estimates and forecasts
EVgo Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.24 percent over the past six months and at a -112.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 183.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect EVgo Inc to make $52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.3 million and $25.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 105.50%.
EVGO Dividends
EVgo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of EVgo Inc shares, and 47.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.77%. EVgo Inc stock is held by 228 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 9.08 million shares worth $36.32 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 5.58% or 5.69 million shares worth $22.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.18 million shares worth $12.72 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $10.54 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.