Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR)

In the last trading session, 12.96 million shares of the Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.78, and it changed around -$0.42 or -10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $962.61M. CIFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -48.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Cipher Mining Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.86 million.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.47% year-to-date, but still up 12.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 43.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).