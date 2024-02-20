Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)

In today’s recent session, 4.22 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $902.94M. CHPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.48, offering almost -477.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.78% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.37 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.69% year-to-date, but still down -4.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is 24.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.15 day(s).