Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)

In today’s recent session, 4.22 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $902.94M. CHPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.48, offering almost -477.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.78% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.37 million.
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information
Instantly CHPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.69% year-to-date, but still down -4.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is 24.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.15 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts
ChargePoint Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.41 percent over the past six months and at a -10.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $118.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc to make $125.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $152.83 million and $128.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.90%.