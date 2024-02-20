Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)

In today’s recent session, 1.4 million shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.62, and it changed around -$0.2 or -5.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $329.36M. CGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.10, offering almost -593.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.84% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.26% year-to-date, but still down -4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -17.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).