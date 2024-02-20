Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN)

In the last trading session, 22.77 million shares of the Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) were traded, and its beta was 3.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $345.62M. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.50, offering almost -52.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.87% since then. We note from Canaan Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.89 million.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.43% year-to-date, but still up 43.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) is 25.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).