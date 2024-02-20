Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH)

In the last trading session, 3.75 million shares of the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.49M. BRSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -13025.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.26 million.
Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information
Instantly BRSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.87% year-to-date, but still down -21.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is -39.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).
BRSH Dividends
Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.51% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares, and 0.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.75%. Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 3310.0 shares worth $778.0.
Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.63% or 3225.0 shares worth $758.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.