Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX)

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.35, and it changed around $0.29 or 5.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $276.27M. BDTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -28.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.2% since then. We note from Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 500.52K.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Instantly BDTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 90.39% year-to-date, but still up 26.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) is 95.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.15 day(s).