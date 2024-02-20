Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX: AMBO)

In the last trading session, 71.47 million shares of the Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.16 or 117.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.86M. AMBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.52, offering almost -73.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.33% since then. We note from Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 302.98K.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

Instantly AMBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 117.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 118.10% year-to-date, but still up 130.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) is 102.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).