Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 3.38 million shares of the Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.31, and it changed around -$0.07 or -4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $592.94M. FCEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -206.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.19% since then. We note from Fuelcell Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.41 million.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.98% year-to-date, but still down -12.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 12.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 86.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.76 day(s).