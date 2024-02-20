fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 2.71 million shares of the fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $588.37M. FUBO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.87, offering almost -92.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.24% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.32 million.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.81% year-to-date, but still down -5.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) is -22.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).