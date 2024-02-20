FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $254.27M. FREY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.10, offering almost -454.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.52% since then. We note from FREYR Battery Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.67% year-to-date, but still down -1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) is 31.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.63 day(s).