Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.08, and it changed around -$1.08 or -5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. FLNC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.32, offering almost -73.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.69% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.
Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information
Instantly FLNC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.17% year-to-date, but still down -18.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) is -9.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.94 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts
Fluence Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.78 percent over the past six months and at a 118.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 170.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $592.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc to make $941.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $417.57 million and -$ respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at –.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.91%.
FLNC Dividends
Fluence Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 15.
Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.51% of Fluence Energy Inc shares, and 73.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.71%. Fluence Energy Inc stock is held by 311 institutions, with Siemens Ag being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 31.26% of the shares, which is about 39.74 million shares worth $720.45 million.
Siemens Pension Trust E.V., with 9.25% or 11.76 million shares worth $213.23 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $28.41 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $22.77 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.