Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.08, and it changed around -$1.08 or -5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. FLNC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.32, offering almost -73.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.69% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.17% year-to-date, but still down -18.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) is -9.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.94 day(s).