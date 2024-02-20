Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 47.92 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around -$0.02 or -14.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.64M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.60, offering almost -63900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.54 million.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information
Instantly FFIE has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -59.42% year-to-date, but still up 5.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -41.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -261.20% in the next quarter.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc to make $4.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
FFIE Dividends
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.54% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, and 3.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.60%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock is held by 47 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 0.71 million shares worth $66195.0.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.54% or 0.68 million shares worth $63938.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $36890.0, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $19657.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.