Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 47.92 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around -$0.02 or -14.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.64M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.60, offering almost -63900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.54 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -59.42% year-to-date, but still up 5.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -41.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).