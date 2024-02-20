Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.78 million shares of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.69, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $458.43M. ESPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.74, offering almost -150.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.98% since then. We note from Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.03% year-to-date, but still up 4.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 25.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).