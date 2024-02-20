Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.76, and it changed around $0.74 or 36.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.93M. EQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.06, offering almost 25.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.7% since then. We note from Equillium Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.64K.
Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information
Instantly EQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 281.74% year-to-date, but still up 79.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) is 249.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Equillium Inc (EQ) estimates and forecasts
Equillium Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 227.79 percent over the past six months and at a 58.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 209.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 174.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -70.20%.
EQ Dividends
Equillium Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.