Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.76, and it changed around $0.74 or 36.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.93M. EQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.06, offering almost 25.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.7% since then. We note from Equillium Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.64K.

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

Instantly EQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 281.74% year-to-date, but still up 79.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) is 249.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).