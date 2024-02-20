Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.45 million shares of the Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.04 or -11.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.36M. EVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.08, offering almost -14166.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.24% since then. We note from Enviva Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Instantly EVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.16% year-to-date, but still down -37.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) is -33.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

Enviva Inc (EVA) estimates and forecasts

Enviva Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -96.78 percent over the past six months and at a -282.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -61.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $334.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Enviva Inc to make $308 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $239.31 million and $269.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.50%.

Enviva Inc earnings are expected to increase by -89.25% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 34.50% per year for the next five years.

EVA Dividends

Enviva Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 276.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.91. It is important to note, however, that the 276.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.51% of Enviva Inc shares, and 78.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.06%. Enviva Inc stock is held by 166 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 43.56% of the shares, which is about 32.42 million shares worth $351.72 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP, with 10.21% or 7.6 million shares worth $82.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $13.67 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $10.3 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.