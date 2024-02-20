Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.98 million shares of the Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.65, and it changed around -$0.59 or -4.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. ENVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.90, offering almost -105.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.76% since then. We note from Enovix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 million.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.99% year-to-date, but still down -3.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 21.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.33 day(s).