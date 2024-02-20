Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $543.67M. DADA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.14, offering almost -435.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.62% since then. We note from Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.50% year-to-date, but still up 13.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) is 9.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).