D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.95 million shares of the D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around -$0.24 or -12.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.32M. QBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -83.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.01% since then. We note from D-Wave Quantum Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 97.70% year-to-date, but still up 59.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) is 146.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).