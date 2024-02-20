Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2.2 million shares of the Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) were traded, and its beta was -1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.49M. CYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.38, offering almost -626.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.84% since then. We note from Cyngn Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.63 million.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.72% year-to-date, but still up 12.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is 43.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).