Could Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.58, and it changed around $0.38 or 1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.68B. VKTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.22, offering almost -1.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.36% since then. We note from Viking Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 96.56% year-to-date, but still up 15.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 68.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.78 day(s).