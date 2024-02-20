Could Mullen Automotive Inc’s (NASDAQ: MULN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.57 million shares of the Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.13, and it changed around $1.52 or 19.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.80M. MULN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7740.00, offering almost -84675.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.34% since then. We note from Mullen Automotive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.11% year-to-date, but still up 30.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) is 1.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).