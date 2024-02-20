Could Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) were traded, and its beta was -0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.45M. KPTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.87, offering almost -283.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.18% since then. We note from Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Instantly KPTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 46.82% year-to-date, but still down -5.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) is 75.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.79 day(s).