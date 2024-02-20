Could Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: EVLV) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.46, and it changed around -$0.77 or -14.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $673.99M. EVLV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -86.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.96% since then. We note from Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 979.08K.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.51% year-to-date, but still down -21.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 1.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.1 day(s).