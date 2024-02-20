Could China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) were traded, and its beta was -0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.80M. CJJD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -4095.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.09% since then. We note from China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.89K.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.37% year-to-date, but still up 9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 24.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).