Could China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) were traded, and its beta was -0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.80M. CJJD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -4095.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.09% since then. We note from China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.89K.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information
Instantly CJJD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.37% year-to-date, but still up 9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 24.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $145.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc to make $145.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2014.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.97%.
CJJD Dividends
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.27% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc shares, and 1.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.72%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc stock is held by 9 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.70% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.16 million.
Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.66% or 0.16 million shares worth $61916.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 3930.0 shares worth $2930.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.