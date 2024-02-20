Could Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.13, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $401.88M. ANNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.67, offering almost -30.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.4% since then. We note from Annexon Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 962.97K.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.00% year-to-date, but still down -5.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 18.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).