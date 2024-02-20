COIN Stock Forecast 2024: Coinbase Global Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 72.69%

In today’s recent session, 7.09 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) have been traded, and its beta is 3.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $170.02, and it changed around -$10.29 or -5.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.62B. COIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $193.64, offering almost -13.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.69% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.02 million.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information
Instantly COIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.24% year-to-date, but still up 15.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is 36.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts
Coinbase Global Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 132.30 percent over the past six months and at a -213.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 135.60%, up from the previous year.
COIN Dividends
Coinbase Global Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.66% of Coinbase Global Inc shares, and 55.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.33%. Coinbase Global Inc stock is held by 1,071 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 13.7 million shares worth $980.0 million.
ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.58% or 10.6 million shares worth $796.12 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 7.08 million shares worth $531.82 million, making up 3.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.68 million shares worth around $334.96 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.