COIN Stock Forecast 2024: Coinbase Global Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 72.69%

In today’s recent session, 7.09 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) have been traded, and its beta is 3.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $170.02, and it changed around -$10.29 or -5.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.62B. COIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $193.64, offering almost -13.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.69% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.02 million.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.24% year-to-date, but still up 15.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is 36.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).