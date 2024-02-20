Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.02, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $776.80M. COGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.70, offering almost -51.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.31% since then. We note from Cogent Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 53.40% year-to-date, but still up 53.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) is 95.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).