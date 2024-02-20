Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 33.53 million shares of the Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) were traded, and its beta was 3.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.86, and it changed around $0.63 or 3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.54B. CLSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.23, offering almost -7.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.58% since then. We note from Cleanspark Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.92 million.
Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information
Instantly CLSK has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 61.92% year-to-date, but still up 28.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 159.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).
Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts
Cleanspark Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 227.11 percent over the past six months and at a 81.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 110.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cleanspark Inc to make $88.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.20%.
CLSK Dividends
Cleanspark Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.00% of Cleanspark Inc shares, and 44.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.98%. Cleanspark Inc stock is held by 243 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 79.86% of the shares, which is about 3.89 million shares worth $16.7 million.
Millennium Management Llc, with 70.92% or 3.46 million shares worth $14.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $17.16 million, making up 82.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $23.4 million, which represents about 79.90% of the total shares outstanding.