Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 33.53 million shares of the Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) were traded, and its beta was 3.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.86, and it changed around $0.63 or 3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.54B. CLSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.23, offering almost -7.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.58% since then. We note from Cleanspark Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.92 million.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 61.92% year-to-date, but still up 28.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 159.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).