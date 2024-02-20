China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 5.01 million shares of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.87M. CPHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.00, offering almost -900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 million.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information
Instantly CPHI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.88% year-to-date, but still up 9.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is 4.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42460.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.70%.
CPHI Dividends
China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.34% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.41%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 63850.0 shares worth $21779.0.
Millennium Management Llc, with 0.32% or 36672.0 shares worth $12508.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 14500.0 shares worth $4945.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares.